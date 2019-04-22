Reservations will not be scrapped: PM

Nandurbar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people that reservations will not be scrapped and the quota quantum is not disturbed.

He was allaying the fears that the reservation system will be scrapped once he retains the power.

Addressing a rally here in north Maharashtra, Modi said he will ensure that “ as long as he is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister said people living in the tribal dominated constituencies in north Maharashtra will not face eviction from their land. North Maharashtra produces sugarcane which can be used for ethanol production, Modi said.

The prime minister attacked Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his alleged remark that those who don’t get a square meal a day join the army and become jawans.