Report of “Plastic” Atta Surfaces in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: After reports of plastic eggs, panic has gripped consumers after an incident of ‘plastic atta’ (wheat flour) surfaced from Sarasatia village in Ranital area in Bhadrak district.

The customer of the same village, identified as Bhagirathi Nayak, who bought the flour packet, claimed that he found plastic mixed in wheat flour sold by a reputed atta brand.

To support his allegations, he also shared a picture that the atta is not blending with water properly. Moreover, the dough can be stretched like chewing gum.

Earlier last year, the reputed atta brand reiterated that there is no plastic in the flour, as claimed by some “malicious videos”.

Several clarificatory videos have also been posted by independent persons claiming their facts right.

All stakeholders – from food scientists to consumer goods giant stated that Gluten, a naturally occurring protein in wheat gives elasticity in the wheat flour.