Repealing of Article 370 not possible under constitution: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said BJP’s promise of repealing Article 370 cannot happen under the constitution.

Owaisi called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi the chairman of the ‘factory of lies’.

Addressing a rally here he said the BJP cannot give jobs but is only spreading lies. They say they will abolish article 370 and 35 A. But they cannot do it under Indian constitution, he added.

“There has been accession of Jammu and Kashmir and it hasn’t merged with India. Hence the promise made in BJP manifesto is nothing but fake”, he said.

Owaisi said the country need a Prime Minister who supports the weak and poor, who can provide employment, who understands the beauty of India and can work to better it.

He alleged that the Prime Minister stayed silent when people were beaten in the name of Love Jihad. When people were being killed in the name of a cow, he failed to fulfill his constitutional responsibility, Owaisi said .

Dwelling upon Sabarimala he said:”BJP has said that Sabarimala is a matter of devotion and hence there shouldn’t be any change in the customs. They have openly said that they will protect Sabarimala”.