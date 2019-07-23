Renowned Urologist Dr. Sananda Bag Joins KIMS Hosp

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Dr. Sananda Bag has joined Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) as Head of Renal Transplant programme.

Over the years he has successfully performed 1800 Kidney Transplants. His other expertise includes Laparoscopic Uro-surgery, Urological Cancers, Endo-Urology and Robotic Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Sananda Bag completed his MS (Surgery), MCh (Urology) & Fellowship in Renal Transplant from prestigious PGIMER, Chandigarh. He got trained in Robotic Surgery from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, New York, USA.

Dr. Bag has experience in handling kidney transplant in HIV positive recipients and transplant against ABO-incompatible barrier & Robotic Renal transplant.

Prior to KIMS, Dr. Sananda Bag was also associated with Max Hospital, Mohali & Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad as Chief Renal Transplant surgeon, where he has founded successful kidney transplant program. Also, he was associated with many institutes across India and abroad for mentoring Kidney Transplant surgery. People of Odisha and the Eastern region will get benefited from his services.