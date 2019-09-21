Rengali Tehsildar nabbed over misbehaviour slur

Sambalpur: Rengali Tehsildar of Sambalpur district have been apprehended by the police for allegedly misbehaved with a woman colleague.

The accused officer, identified as Prafulla Behera, is deployed as a Tehsildar of Rengali in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, Prafulla was arrested by the cops late last night following misbehaviour slur against him by a woman additional Tehsildar. Reportedly, Prafulla was immediately forwarded to court last night and was later was sent to Sambalpur jail.

As per police reports, the complainant, who stayed alone at a rented house in Dhanupali area, faced the traumatising event when Prafulla barged into her house with ill-intension. Upon being opposed, Prafulla verbally abused her.

Following this, the woman filed a complaint with the Dhanupalli police. Acting on the FIR, cops initiated a probe and arrested the accused tehsildar at around 10 pm last night, sources said.