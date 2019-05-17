Remarks on Godse: Matter will be dealt strictly, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said remarks on Godse by leaders are against the party ideology and dignity and will be dealt strictly.

The saffron party chief on Friday sought to do damage control on the Godse controversy by saying that statements made by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and two MPs, Anant Kumar Hegde and Nalin Kateel, were against the official stand of the party.

The matter has been referred to disciplinary committee for action. Shah said BJP has nothing to do with their statements.

Shah tweeted that the statements made by three leaders go against BJP’s ideology and would be dealt with strictly after the internal disciplinary committee files a report.

He said they have retracted their statements and have also apologized for them. But, the party has decided to send the three statements to the disciplinary committee.

The disciplinary committee has been asked to collect the response of the three leaders and submit a report on the same within 10 days to the party, the BJP chief said in his tweet.