Remains of girl recovered, five of family detained

Nuapada: Police on Thursday detained five family members of a girl whose skeletal remains were recovered near Nehana village in Nuapada district.

The girl, identified Ankita Dandasena, had reportedly died after being slapped by his brother over a trivial issue. The skeletal remains and ashes were found near the forest today.

According to sources, a verbal duel ensued between Ankita and his brother Mukchand after she insisted on to go to watch Astaprahari. In a fit of rage, Mukchand hit her and she died on spot.

Later, the family members clandestinely cremated the body in the nearby forest. The villagers alerted the police about the incident who reached the village and detained five family members.