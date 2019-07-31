Reliance SMART opens new outlet in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Reliance SMART, a large format supermarket from Reliance Retail, has launched a new store in Bhubaneswar at Sai Suman commercial complex, Patia main road, near Reliance Trends.

The store provides a one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of products under one roof, ranging from Grocery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy to Kitchenware, Homeware etc.

Reliance SMART with its strong value proposition coupled with a guaranteed discount of minimum 5% below MRP on the entire range of products throughout the year and other attractive offers such as 1kg Sugar at Rs. 9 on minimum purchase of Rs. 1499 is a preferred supermarket across India for monthly grocery shopping. Additionally, it also offers the lowest prices every day on Staples and Fruits/ Vegetables.

With the launch of this new store, Reliance Smart has a presence of 3 stores in Bhubaneswar and 5 stores across Orissa. The store spread over12,300 sq. feet, with its well-informed customer associates, functional design and layout, quality products at attractive prices is sure to win the hearts of consumer locally and become part of their everyday lives. Moreover, inaugural offers like ‘Power of 9’ providing many products like Potato 1kg/ Onion 1 Kg, set of Plastic containers, etc. only at Rs. 9 (on minimum purchase of Rs. 999)is sure to attract more consumers.

Over the years, Reliance Smart has catered to the needs of its customers from everyday to special occasions across the price range. With maximum focus on the customer, Reliance Smart continues to offer one of the best in the class shopping experience in the large format supermarket category with its wide range of offering and its physical proximity to the consumer. Today over 170 Reliance Smart stores are present in 100+ Cities.

