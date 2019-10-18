Reliance shares hit record high with Rs 9 Lakh Crore

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries became the country’s most valuable company after its market capitalisation or market value topped Rs. 9 lakh crore for the first time on Friday.

As per reports, RIL shares rose more than 2 per cent to touch a record high of Rs. 1,428 ahead of the earnings announcement by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Industries shares climbed 2.25 per cent to Rs. 1,427.90 at the day’s highest level during the session.

For the quarter ended June 30, the conglomerate had reported a 6.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs. 10,104 crore – surpassing street estimates – over a 21.25 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs. 1,61,349 crore.