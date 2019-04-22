Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart; Vodafone in upload in March: TRAI

New Delhi: Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart published by telecom regulator TRAI for March.

Jio achieved 22.2 Mbps average download speed in the month of March, witnessing an improvement from 20.9 Mbps in February.

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with highest average download speed in all 12 months.

Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped marginally in March to 9.3 Mbps from 9.4 Mbps in February, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI published their network performance separately.

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network improved marginally to 7.0 Mbps in March from 6.8 Mbps in February.

Idea registered a marginal decline in average download speed from 5.7 Mbps in February to 5.6Mbps in the month of March.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart with 6.0 Mbps in March, the company registered the same upload speed in January.

Idea and Airtel network registered a slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.5 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps respectively in March, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.6Mbps average upload speed.

It may be noted that the download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the internet, access e-mails; and good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data such as images, videos and any other files through e-mail or social media applications.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

