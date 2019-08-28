Reliance Jio consolidates revenue market leadership in Odisha: TRAI

Bhubaneswar: Further consolidating its revenue leadership position in the telecom and digital services segment in Odisha, Reliance Jio achieved over 46.6% market share in gross revenue for the quarter ending June 2019, revealed the latest financial report on the sector released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), Reliance Jio further extended its leadership position with a massive 53.9% market share, moving way ahead of all other service providers, said the TRAI report. As per the report, Reliance Jio achieved adjusted gross revenue of Rs. 366crores in the quarter spanning from April-June 2019, followed by a distant Bharti Airtel with Rs. 211crores, Vodafone Idea with 54 crores and BSNL with 42.5 crores.

Nationally also, Reliance Jio has now become the top revenue earner with the latest financial data released by TRAI for quarter spanning from April to June 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Jio surpassed one crore subscribers mark in Odisha within three years of commercial launch of its services and added over 3.61 lakh new subscribers in the month of June 2019, as per the subscriber data released by TRAI, recently. Reliance Jio has been continuously adding highest number of subscribers in Odisha every month, fuelled by its all 4G network, fast expansion of its 4G network coverage in the hitherto unconnected hinterlands and the hugely popular affordable ‘JioPhone – India ka Smartphone’ in rural as well as semi-urban population.

The recent wireless data service report published by TRAI indicated the exponential growth in mobile data usage in Odisha in 2018, primarily fuelled by Reliance Jio which ushered in the hi-speed 4G data revolution across the state and the country. As per the report, mobile data usage per subscriber per month in Odisha increased to 7.5 GB, witnessing a growth of 93.8% than the previous year. The total data consumption in the state in 2018 increased by 138.8% than the previous year and reached 113.4 crore giga bytes (GB), the report added.