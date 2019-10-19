Reliance Jio adds 3.47L subscribers in Odisha in August while others lose in lakhs: TRAI

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its excellent march as the most preferred digital service provider in Odisha, Reliance Jio added 3.47 lakh new subscribers in Odisha in the month of August 2019 while all other operators including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL ended up losing lakhs of customers during this period, as per the subscriber data released recently by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for August 2019. Notably, Jio was the only service provider to have added new subscribers in the month of August in the state as well as in the country.

As per the subscriber data released by TRAI, overall mobile subscriber base in Odisha came down by 4.08 lakhs in August despite of significant new subscriber additions by Jio as all other operators witnessed sharp fall in number of subscribers. Airtel continued its year-long trend of losing subscribers in lakhs in the state, as it lost 1.18 lakh subscribers in August followed by Vodafone Idea which lost 1.11 lakh subscribers in the month while BSNL witnessed loss of over 5.25 lakh subscribers in the state during this period, revealed the report.

Nationally also, Jio continued its absolute dominance in subscriber additions in August as it added over 84.45 lakh subscribers, becoming the only service provider to have added subscribers in the month. Among other operators Vodafone Idea lost over 49.56 lakh subscribers followed by Airtel and BSNL who also witnessed decline in subscriber count in August, as per the data released by TRAI.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Jio has remained as the most preferred service provider adding highest number of subscribers every month in 2018-2019 and surpassed the milestone of 1 crore subscribers in Odisha in June 2019, within three years of commercial launch of its services. Reliance Jio has been consistently adding highest number of subscribers in Odisha every month, fuelled by its all 4G network, fast expansion of 4G network coverage in the hitherto unconnected hinterlands and the hugely popular affordable JioPhone – India ka Smartphone among rural as well as semi-urban population.

Notably, Jio has recently come up with JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer wherein it has made the 4G enabled JioPhone available at just Rs. 699/- and offers additional free data on subsequent recharges.