Reliance Jio adds 3.11 lakh subscribers in Odisha in October 2018

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its march as the most preferred service provider, Reliance Jio has added 3.11 lakhs new mobile subscribers in Odisha in October 2018, as per the latest TRAI subscriber data.

While Reliance Jio added 3.11 lakh new mobile subscribers, state-owned BSNL was the only other service provider to register a positive growth with addition of nearly 5000 new mobile subscribers in Odisha in October.

Among others, Vodafone Idea lost nearly 2.8 lakh subscribers while Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline of nearly 41,000 mobile subscribers during this period in Odisha. As per the report, overall mobile subscriber base in Odisha witnessed a decline of nearly 48,000 from 3,31,15,235 in September to 3,30,67,528 in October 2018.

Nationally, Reliance Jio continued to lead in new subscriber addition by adding over 1 crore new mobile subscribers in October 2018, followed by BSNL, which added 3.66 lakh customers. All other operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and MTNL together witnessed a decline of more than 1 crore subscribers in this period.

As on 31st October 2018, Reliance Jio has 23% customer market share (CMS) in Odisha with 74,91,692mobile subscribers while Bharti Airtel has 40% CMS with 1,31,52,845 subscribers, Vodafone Idea 19% with 63,03,530 subscribers followed by 17% of BSNL with 55,15,519 subscribers, says the latest report of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), releasded on Wednesday (2nd Jan 2019).

Worth mentioning here that, with gross revenue of Rs. 336.92 crore, Reliance Jio had achieved 38.6 percent revenue market share in Odisha surpassing Bharti Airtel during the July-September period of 2018, as per the other TRAI report on revenue of telecom service providers. Reliance Jio had also emerged as the top telecom service provider in the country in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) at Rs 8,271 crore for the July-September quarter, according to TRAI data.