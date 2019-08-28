Regular exercise removes harmful toxins from body

Bhubaneswar: Daily exercise works as a blessing for the body. Apart from keeping you fit, it cleanses the harmful toxins present in the body.

Exercise detoxifies harmful chemical from the body and reduces depression. It also enhances blood circulation by allowing nutrients to reach all the organs and muscles.

Sweating during exercise produces endorphins which open the skin pores and toxins are released through these pores from the body.

Moreover, regular exercise sensitises the autophagic system that eliminates the unnecessary organelles that are not functional in the muscles.