Regular Alcohol Consumption May Increase Cancer Risk

cancer risk
Bhubaneswar: Being habituated to drinking may prove fatal to your health. Regular consumption of alcohol may increase the risk of several types of cancers.

According to researchers limiting alcohol consumption prevents cancel developing cells in the body.

Experts from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has opined that drinking alcohol whether, in light, moderate or heavy quantity is linked with increasing the risk of several leading cancers.

Besides raising awareness on the link between alcohol and cancer the experts also recommended several measures – Increasing taxes and price of alcohol, limiting number of days of the sale, prohibiting sale to minor, reducing advertisements on alcohol.

