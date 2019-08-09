Registration for the 2nd Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test starts today

New Delhi: After a successful first edition earlier this year with over 850 candidates, Hockey India today started registrations for the 2nd Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test to be held at various exam centres on 29 September 2019 at 1400 hours/ 1600 hours (IST).

The registrations to enrol for the Test begins on 9 August 2019 at 15.00 hrs (IST).

This online Test is designed as part of a program for the professional development of the Umpires and Technical Officials. The Test will help them enhance their skill-based and knowledge-based expertise and at the same time, it is also expected to illustrate the officials’ knowledge levels of FIH Rules of hockey and Regulations.

The program was introduced by Hockey India earlier in February 2019 to produce better-trained officials to meet the demands of the modern game.

The Online Test will be focused on testing the practical and theoretical knowledge of the FIH Rules of Hockey 2019 and the current FIH Tournament Regulations. It is mandatory for any candidate appearing for this Test to be registered with a Hockey India Permanent/ Associate State Member Unit.

It is also mandatory for all the Hockey India registered Umpires/Technical Officials/Tournament Directors/Umpire Managers who did not achieve the passing marks in 1st Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test which was held on 29 March 2019; to take the 2nd Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test. The 2nd Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test is a computer-based test which will be conducted at 12 dedicated exam centres, which are – Imphal/ Guwahati, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Individuals who successfully complete the Online Test shall receive a certificate from Hockey India which needs to be collected from their respective Hockey India registered Member Unit, and shall also get an opportunity to enrol for the Hockey India Umpire/ Technical Official Development Pathway.

“We are very happy to be aiding in the development of our Umpires and Technical Officials in the country. Just like the first edition, the 2nd Hockey India Umpire/Technical Official Online Test will help in raising the bar of Umpiring and Technical Officiating in the country. We received great response from young men and women from across the country for the first edition, and with this second edition, we want to ensure that the people who missed out in passing the Tests earlier this year can get another opportunity of progressing,” stated Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India.

The registration process for the online exam will commence from today onwards, and will end on 06 September 2019 by 17.00 hrs IST. The Admit Cards for the exam Centre will be issued on 15 September 2019.

For further information, visit: http://hockeyindia.org/ images/stories/2019/08/ Regarding-2nd-Hockey-India- UmpireTechnical-Official- Online-Test1.pdf

Link for Registration: https:// hockeyindiautonlinetest.org/