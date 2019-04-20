Regional parties will play kingmakers in 2019: Naveen

Dhenkanal: The regional parties will play a major role in the formation of the union government in 2019, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

“The regional parties are all set to play kingmakers this time. It will be a golden chance for us as well as Odisha,” the chief minister said at a public meeting in Dhenkanal town.

Later, addressing a meeting in Athamallik, Naveen launched a scathing attack on the Centre. “Where were the big leaders of BJP when cyclone Phailin, flood and drought hit Odisha,” he questioned.

“Where is double MSP and what happened to ‘Har Khet Ko Pani. Farmers are facing trouble after insuring their crops while the insurance companies are earning huge profits. Why Mahanadi water was blocked and why the scholarship for SC/ST students was blocked,” Naveen further asked.

He said that the Centre is conspiring to stop Odisha government’s flagship KALIA scheme which has already benefitted 40 lakh farmers and promised that no one can stop the scheme till he is alive.

The CM further alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre is playing with the emotion of the farmers, students and Odisha people.

He said the BJD government has given women their legitimate rights and is always with them. “In the central scheme, there is provision for health benefit of Rs 5 lakh for women while the benefit is double, Rs 10 lakh in our health scheme. Besides, we promised to provide government works worth Rs 5,000 crore to Mission Shakti workers,” Naveen added.