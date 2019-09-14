Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch in India soon; here are key specifications

By pragativadinewsservice
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Bhubaneswar: Xiaomi’s next, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India soon. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been launched in China last month, and at the event, the company confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in roughly eight weeks.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone to offer a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and a 64-megapixel camera. The handset comes with a 6.53-inch display and has 91.4 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The device also features a 3D curved glass display.

It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, the users will get 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel camera on the rear with 4,500mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s design is somewhat similar to the Redmi K20 A and for now, the China price of the smartphone is known.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three variants — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage that costs 1399 Yuan (INR 14,000), 6GB + 128GB that costs 1599 Yuan (INR 16,000) and 8GB RAM + 128GB that costs 1799 Yuan (INR  18,000).

pragativadinewsservice
