Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar station: MoU to be signed between Odisha govt, Railways

Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station will be signed today between Indian Railways and Government of Odisha.

Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Shri Sashikant Singh will sign the MoU with Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the signing ceremony through video link from Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will attend as guests at New Delhi.

The area adjoining Bhubaneswar Railway station is proposed for development following the Railway Station Multimodal Hub (RSMH) Project under Smart City Mission of Government of India. This project is being taken up by Govt. of Odisha through the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The Multi-modal Hub will have New Terminal Building for Railway station, City Bus Terminal, Public Car Park and other allied Public Utilities, A mixed-use development over the land belonging to Bhubaneswar Development Authority and General Administration Department, Government of Odisha and A concourse connecting both sides of the station, across all platforms.

The new station building and the two new railway lines with platforms will be developed in an integrated manner over the land belonging to Railways and Odisha Government. The proposed building will have G + 5 floors of which G+2 floors will be earmarked for the use by Railways. The area earmarked for Railways will be 1.74 lakh sqft.

As per the cost-sharing agreement: