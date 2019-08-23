Red sandalwood seized in AOB region, three held

Red sandalwood
Gajapati: Three persons, including two from Odisha, were arrested after Pathapatnam police of Andhra Pradesh seized red sandalwood weighing around 200 kgs from a vehicle near Kosamala village in Andhra-Odisha Border region here.

The accused have been identified as Sheik Salim and Ketan Pani of Odisha’s Paralakhemundi, and Srinivas Rao of Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on reliable information about smuggling of red sandalwood in a car from Labanyagada area in Gajapati district, Pathapatnam police intercepted the vehicle.

Four logs of ‘A’ grade red sandalwood weighing almost 200 kgs were seized from the vehicle. The vehicle was on its way to Visakhapatnam and the red sandalwood was supposed to be sent to Delhi, a police official said.

Cops have seized the car and a case has been registered in this regard while an investigation is underway.

