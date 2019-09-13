Realme XT Price in India Starts at Rs 15,999

Mumbai: Realme XT, which is the company’s first smartphone with 64MP quad-cameras has been launched in India.

Realme XT launch event started with the company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth on the stage. Sheth began by talking about the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro sales so far. He revealed that the company has sold 1.2 lakh Realme 5 units and 1.3 lakh units of the Realme 5 Pro until now. He also said the Realme is now number 2 online brand in the country and its offline sales grew over 300 per cent in Q2-August period. Realme now has 10 million users in the country.

Realme XT price in India, sale date

Finally, Madhav Sheth announced the Realme XT price in India. The phone will start at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone will retail at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999. The first sale for the phone is scheduled for September 16 at 12 pm (noon). The first 64,000 Realme XT buyers will free six-month one-time screen replacement. Additionally, the Realme XT buyers will get free Paytm First membership.

Additionally, Sheth revealed that the company will release a new phone called Realme XT 730G in December this year. The phone will be a variant of the Realme XT with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and 30W VOOC fast charging support. Rest of the specifications of the phone will be the same as Realme XT.

In short, the device price is starting at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The first sale will be held starting from September 16 at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme XT also comes in the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The phone can be bought in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour options.

Realme Buds: Full specifications

Realme Buds are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time. The phone has a 110mAh battery and fast charge is supported as well. The company claims that ten minutes of charge time will offer 10 minutes of music time and takes about 1.5 hours to get fully charged.

Realme Buds are made of elastic memorise metal string, while the earbuds are plastic. It will be available in black, green, and orange colour options. It also comes with an IPX4 rating for waterproofing. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth version 5.0 and a micro USB port.

Realme Power Bank

The company is also launching its first power bank with 10,000mAh capacity in the country. The Realme Power Bank will support 18W fast charging with dual-output (USB-A/ USB-C). It will go on sale in September end at Rs. 1,299.