Realme X2 Pro To Launch In India On Nov 20

Realme X2 Pro
Bhubaneswar: After its release in China on Tuesday, Realme X2 Pro has announced to launch in India on November 20.

As per reports, the company will unveil the pricing and availability details of the phone at the event next month.

Realme X2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid display, and the quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC support and offers a 90Hz Fluid Display.

Another USP of the Realme X2 Pro is that it is the company’s first smartphone to support 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support that will fully charge the 4,000mAh battery in just 35 minutes.

