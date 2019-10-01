Read Odia Newspapers in ‘Mo Bus’ For Free From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Passengers travelling in ‘Mo Bus’ in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will now get to read Odia newspapers for free from Wednesday.

“At Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) being aligned to citizens’ demand is our priority. As promised, in the second phase of ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ initiative, starting October 2, CRUT will provide free Odia newspapers for passengers to read while they travel in Mo Bus.” said a release from CRUT.

“In the initial phase, a leading national English newspaper daily was provided in air-conditioned Mo Buses. Now this will be extended to non-AC buses as well. The passengers will read the newspaper and pass it to other riders before they get down from the bus,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, Personnel and Administration & spokesperson, CRUT.

Notably, the CRUT on September 1 had launched ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ for passengers of Mo Bus service and had started distributing English newspapers.