Read Odia Newspapers in ‘Mo Bus’ For Free From Tomorrow

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Mo Bus
57

Bhubaneswar: Passengers travelling in ‘Mo Bus’ in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will now get to read Odia newspapers for free from Wednesday.

“At Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) being aligned to citizens’ demand is our priority. As promised, in the second phase of ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ initiative, starting October 2, CRUT will provide free Odia newspapers for passengers to read while they travel in Mo Bus.” said a release from CRUT.

Related Posts

DSLR camera thief nabbed in city

Over 20 quintal single-use polythene seized in Cuttack

Caught on Camera! Asst Executive Engineer Consuming Liquor…

“In the initial phase, a leading national English newspaper daily was provided in air-conditioned Mo Buses. Now this will be extended to non-AC buses as well. The passengers will read the newspaper and pass it to other riders before they get down from the bus,” said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, Personnel and Administration & spokesperson, CRUT.

Notably, the CRUT on September 1 had launched ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ for passengers of Mo Bus service and had started distributing English newspapers.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

DSLR camera thief nabbed in city

Over 20 quintal single-use polythene seized in Cuttack

Caught on Camera! Asst Executive Engineer Consuming Liquor…

1 of 894