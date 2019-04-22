Re-polling recommended for nine booths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar on Monday said that proposal has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for re-polling in nine booths in Odisha where the voting process was disrupted during the second phase of elections.

The CEO said fresh polling will be held in two booths each in Sundergarh and Kandhamal parliamentary constituencies, four in Bargarh and one in Aska.

“Proposal has been sent to the ECI to conduct fresh polls in these booths. We are waiting for the approval from the ECI,” Kumar added.

According to sources, the re-polls have been recommended for Upar Pada-Kendrikela UG UP School booths in Bonai assembly constituency and Rangadhipa UP School booth in Sundargarh constituency.

Similarly, Bahadajhola and Betanati polling station in Daspalla constituency, Areigudi in Attabira constituency, Shakti Nagar Primary School in Bargarh, Dava in Padampur, Renti in Sorada and 254 in Braharajnagar have been recommended.

Notably, five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly constituencies went to polls in the second phase on April 18.