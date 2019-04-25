Re-polling in nine booths: 48 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 48 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the re-polling for the second phase elections in nine booths across Odisha today.

This was informed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha. Earlier today, 10 per cent voting was recorded by 9 am.

The fresh polling in the nine booths located in eight assembly constituencies of Odisha commenced today at 7 am. No incidents of delayed polling due to technical issues have been reported yet, sources said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling in these booths.

Re-polling in as many as nine booths spread across four Lok Sabha constituencies, two each in Sundergarh and Kandhamal, four in Bargarh and one in Aska is underway.