Re-polling in 9 booths of Odisha on April 25

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the recommendation for re-polling in nine booths in Odisha where polling was adjourned during second phase polls.

The fresh polling will be held in two booths each in Sundergarh and Kandhamal parliamentary constituencies, four in Bargarh and one in Aska.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Surendra Kumar in a letter to the district electoral officers and collectors of the respective districts has directed to hold the fresh polls on April 25 (Thursday).

The re-polls in Upar Pada-Kendrikela UG UP School booth in Bonai assembly constituency will be held between 7 am and 4 pm while the voting timing in Rangadhipa UP School booth is from 7 am to 6 pm.

Similarly, the re-polling in Bahadajhola and Betanati polling stations in Daspalla constituency will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, 7 am to 6 pm in Areigudi in Attabira constituency, 7 am to 6 pm in Shakti Nagar Primary School in Bargarh, 7 am to 4 pm in Dava in Padampur, 7 am to 6 pm in Renti in Sorada and 7 am to 6 pm in Charmal Upper Primary School in Braharajnagar.

Notably, five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly constituencies went to polls in the second phase on April 18.