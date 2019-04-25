Re-polling in 9 booths across Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Fresh polling in nine booths located in eight assembly constituencies of Odisha commenced today at 7 am. The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha had recommended the Election Commission of India to conduct re-polling at these booths.

Fresh pollings is underway at 129-Upar Pada Kendrikela UG UP school (Bonai AC/Sundargarh PC), 213-Rangadhipa UP school (Sundargarh AC/Sundargarh PC), 210-Bahadajhola (Daspalla AC/Kandhamal PC), 222-Betanati (Daspalla AC/Kandhamal PC), 235-Areigudi (Attabira AC/Bargarh PC), 68-Shakti Nagar Primary School (Bargarh AC/Bargarh PC), 16-Dava (Padampur AC/Bargarh PC), 254-Charmal Project Upper Primary School (Brajarajnagar AC/Bargarh PC) and 182-Renti (Surada AC/Aska PC).

Voting in these booths located in eight assembly constituencies were disrupted due human error in operating VVPAT and EVMs, and damaging of an EVM during the second phase elections.

Notably, in the second phase elections held on April 18, five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies went to polls.