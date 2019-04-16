Re-poll in two polling stations in Odisha on April 18

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notification for re-elections in two polling stations in Odisha on April 18.

The two polling stations where fresh elections will be conducted are Malkangiri (ST) Assembly Constituency under Nabarangpur Parliamentary Constituency and Berhampur Assembly Constituency under Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar, the ECI stated that the poll taken on April 11 in these two constituencies has been declared void and April 18 has been fixed as the date for fresh elections.

The fresh polls for Malkangiri will be held at MPV-65 booth from 7 am to 4 pm while the re-polling for Berhampur will be held at City High School-2 booth from 7 am to 6 pm.

The commission has directed the CEO to give wide publicity for the re-polling by beating drums and the contesting candidates should be informed in writing about the fresh polls and date.