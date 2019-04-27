RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes in greenish-yellow colour

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to issue new banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das.
As per the latest announcement, the Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour and will have the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse depicting the country’s cultural heritage.
The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the RBI said.
All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, mentioned the notification.
Features of the new Rs 20 note:
- See through register with denominational numeral 20
- Denominational numeral 20 in Devnagari
- Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre
- Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘Bharat’, ‘INDIA’ and ’20’
- Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat’ and RBI
- Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait
- Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right
- Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (20) watermarks
- Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.
- Year of printing of the note on the left
- Swachh Bharat logo with slogan
- Language panel
- Motif of Ellora Caves
- Denominational numeral 20 in Devnagari.
- Dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 129 mm.