RBI to issue new Rs 20 notes in greenish-yellow colour

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to issue new banknotes of Rs 20 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

As per the latest announcement, the Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour and will have the motif of the Ellora Caves on the reverse depicting the country’s cultural heritage.

The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the RBI said.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, mentioned the notification.

Features of the new Rs 20 note: