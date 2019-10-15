RBI Raises Withdrawal Limit For PMC Bank Account Holders

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the withdrawal limit for account holders of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank or PMC Bank to Rs 40,000 from earlier withdrawal limit of Rs 25,000.

According to a statement of the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, after reviewing the bank’s liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 40,000, inclusive of Rs 25,000 allowed earlier.

The apex bank also said that it is closely monitoring the developments and shall continue to take necessary steps in the interest of the depositors of the bank.