RBI extends working hours in banks in Fani-affected Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: In order to make banking services accessible to cyclone Fani-hit populace of Odisha, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to extend their services by two hours.

In order to tackle the cash crunch faced by the victims of the extremely severe cyclonic storm, the RBI has directed banks in Fani-hit districts of the state to extend working hours from 4 pm to 6 pm on working days.

According to officials, mobile ATMs and additional POS machines will also be made available in rural areas. Additional manpower will be deployed at the bank branches in affected districts like Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur for providing services in a hassle-free manner.

All employees of RBI will be contributing at least one day’s salary to the Odisha Chief Minister’s relief fund for relief from cyclone Fani, officials said.