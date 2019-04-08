Raymond launches Ecovera in collaboration with Reliance Industries Ltd

Mumbai: Raymond Group, India’s leading fashion and textile manufacturer and retailer, has unveiled the eco-friendly Ecovera – a range of fabrics manufactured by using R|Elan™, the latest technology from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The Ecovera range will soon hit 1500 stores across 700 cities. It is made from R|Elan™ GreenGold, the greenest fibre in the world. R|Elan™ GreenGold is made by recycling post-consumer waste PET bottles, using biofuels and energy-efficient processes.

Raymond’s Ecovera, powered by RIL’s R|Elan™, will redeem almost 1 million PET bottles from landfills. It’s a testimony to both RIL and Raymond’s commitment to saving the Earth.

Speaking on the joint development of the sustainable range, Mr Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, President, Textiles, Raymond Ltd. said, “We as an organisation are known for innovations in manufacturing top quality fabrics using both natural and man-made fibres. In our endeavour to create eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics, R|Elan™ GreenGold is a perfect choice to produce fabrics that have multiple qualities with superior handle and lustre. The use of R|Elan™ GreenGold is also a step towards achieving our goal of making our organisation sustainable and environment-friendly.”

Raymond is one of the largest vertically and horizontally integrated manufacturers of worsted suiting fabrics in the world. It commands a dominant market share of over 60 per cent in the worsted suiting fabrics space in India. Throughout its history, Raymond’s motto has been: ‘Dressing the modern man right’.

Drawing from Reliance’s extensive R&D and vast expertise in fibres, R | Elan™ is a portfolio of innovative fabrics that does more. R Elan™ GreenGold is a new-age technology from RIL with globally supreme eco-credentials and specially engineered to fulfil consumer requirement for sustainable fashion. GreenGold is one of the eco-friendliest raw materials for the fashion industry and is supporting major brands to achieve their environmental commitments.

According to Mr Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Business, RIL, “We are proud to be associated with Raymond. It provides us with an opportunity to do our bit for the environment. R|Elan™ GreenGold enables and equips Raymond to create an innovative and fashionable fabric with an added dose of sustainability.”

RIL’s petrochemicals business is committed to adhering to the concept of circular economy, recycling and waste reduction. Its aim is to make Indian textile and fashion industry a leader in practising these concepts. Thus, R|Elan™ products will provide consumers with next-generation fabrics that are in line with the latest fashion trends while also fulfilling their lifestyle needs. RIL’s efforts will give consumers the assurance that if there is R|Elan™ on the outside, there is something special on the inside.

About Raymond Limited

Raymond is India’s largest integrated worsted suiting manufacturer that offers end-to-end solutions for fabrics and garments. Over the years, Raymond has been synonymous with quality, innovation and market leadership. It has some of the leading brands within its portfolio – Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, Raymond Made to Measure amongst others. Raymond has one of the largest exclusive retail networks in the country with over 1000 stores across 400 towns.

As a part of the diversified Group, it also has business interests in men’s accessories, personal grooming & toiletries, prophylactics, engineering and auto components across national and international markets. Having enjoyed the patronage of over a billion consumers, Raymond as a brand has been consistently delivering world-class quality products to its consumers over the past nine decades.

About Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

RIL is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of INR 430,731 crore ($ 66.1 billion), cash profit of INR 56,034 crore ($ 8.6 billion), and net profit of INR 36,075 crore ($ 5.5 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2018. RIL’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

RIL is the first private sector company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Corporations’ – currently ranking 148th in terms of revenues and 99th in terms of profits. The company stands 83rd in the ‘Forbes Global 2000’ rankings for 2018 – top-most among Indian companies. It ranks 10th among LinkedIn’s ‘Top Companies Where India Wants to Work Now’ (2019).