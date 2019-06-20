Rayagada college student’s murder: Three juveniles among 5 held

Rayagada: Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 19-year-old college student in Rayagada district with the arrest of five persons including three juveniles.

“Three juveniles along with two others identified as Niranjan Bidika (29) and P Pawan Kalyan (20) were arrested last night. Two motorcycles used in the murder have also been seized from them”, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that M Suresh Kumar, who was a student of Rayagada Autonomous College, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near LIC office in Kasturinagar in Rayagada district on June 16.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the arrested accused persons called him out of his house and killed him over a suspected love issue.

Later, they dumped him in front of LIC office in Kasturinagar and fled. Suresh then succumbed to the fatal injuries.