Rayagada businessman robbed of Rs 9 lakh

Rayagada: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 9 lakh from a businessman near Andhra Bank branch at New Colony in Rayagada town today.

According to reports, the miscreants waylaid the businessman, while the latter was returning after withdrawing the cash from the bank.

The duo then snatched away the bag, containing Rs 9 lakh cash, from the businessman and decamped on a black colour Bajaj Pulsar bike.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Rayagada police have launched a manhunt in the area to nab the looters, sources said. The police are also scanning the CCTV footages installed in the area, sources added.