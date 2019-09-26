Ravi Shastri defends his ‘rap on the knuckles’ remark on Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: As Indian young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been heavily criticised by fans and cricket pundits for his shot selection team head coach Ravi Shastri had said that if Rishabh Pant keeps on playing rash shots, he will receive a “rap on the knuckles”.

According to a report of Hindustan Times on Thursday, Ravi Shastri defended his statement and said that if someone goofed up, he would pull them up.

Pant has been going through a lean patch since the 2019 World Cup. The young wicketkeeper-batsman has been reckless with shot selection and has been repeating his mistakes.

Following the string of low scores in the West Indies tour, batting coach Vikram Rathour said youngsters in the team need to understand the fine line between careless and fearless approach while talking about Pant’s problems when it came to maintaining his temperament.

Ravi Shastri was asked if different views from the team management added pressure on Pant. Shastri replied that Pant was getting all the support he needed and he is a world-class player.

“Don’t say team management, I spoke about ‘the rap on the knuckles’. If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play the tabla? But this guy is world-class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket,” Ravi Shastri said.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has scored 229 runs in 10 innings in One-day Internationals and in the shortest format, Pant has 325 runs to his name in 19 innings.