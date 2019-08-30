Ravenshaw University asks over 100 scholars to vacate hostels for staying over 5 yrs

Ravenshaw University
Cuttack: Ravenshaw University asked nearly 100 PhD and M Phil scholars, who have completed five years of stay in hostels, to vacate their rooms by tomorrow.

This decision was taken by the varsity authorities due to unavailability of rooms, which has been occupied by the previous batch scholars for many years.

The varsity authorities claimed that these scholars had been living in the hostels for more than five years. As a result, new scholars are unable to avail the hostel facility.

After going through the records, it was found that nearly 100 PhD and Mphill students should not be allowed to stay in hostels as per the rules. Since these scholars are living for more than five years in the hostel they have been asked to vacate their rooms by tomorrow, an RU official said.

The varsity hostels have subsidised rates. So, many students coming from rural areas and lower economic strata find the hostel accommodation convenient. Hence, this step has been taken, the official added.

