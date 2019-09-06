Ravenshaw student’s death in accident: 2 traffic cops suspended

Cuttack: Two traffic police personnel have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty in connection with the death of a girl student of Ravenshaw University in a road mishap.

Annapurna Choudhary, a Plus III final year student of Economics department, was killed yesterday after a truck hit the scooter she was riding in front of the University.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh has suspended two traffic personnel- a havildar and a constable who were present near the accident spot, after finding them guilty of dereliction of duty.

On the other hand, the accused truck driver has been arrested and the truck involved in the accident seized, the police said.

Earlier in the day, a group of students of the varsity staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased’s family. Vehicular traffic on the main road was disrupted due to the stir.