Ravenshaw student’s accident death: OHRC seeks report from Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today directed the Twin City Police Commissioner Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi to submit a report on Ravenshaw University girl student’s accident death case in Cuttack by October-end.

A petition was filed by lawyer Sivasankar Mohanty before the human rights commission alleging that negligence on the part of the traffic police deployed at the College Square caused the on-the-spot death of the Plus III student, Annapurna Choudhury, who was hit by a speeding truck on September 5.

Based on that petition, OHRC asked Police Commissioner that whether any time limit has been fixed for entry of heavy vehicles into the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and its residential areas.

OHRC also asked the Police Commissioner to mention the timings in the report.

The Commission also lauded the steps taken by the Commissionerate Police, particularly the efforts of DCP (Traffic), Bhubaneswar in sensitising commuters and pedestrians.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that, Annapurna, a girl student of Economics Department, was riding her scooter in front of the campus at around 1 PM. However, she somehow lost control over the vehicle and fell down. In no time, a speeding truck ran over her killing her on the spot.

Based on an inquiry report, Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh has already suspended two traffic cops, who were present near the accident spot. Driver and helper the truck were arrested earlier.