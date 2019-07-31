Ravenshaw student hangs self in native Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj:student of Ravenshaw University allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaudikhani village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Hansda (23), son of Baidhar Hansda of the same village.

According to sources, Rameshwar was studying at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. He had come to his native village some days ago. However, he was found hanging from the ceiling of his house early this morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem to Baripada hospital, said further said.

A case (34/19) of unnatural death has been registered into the incident. The exact reason behind the youth’s death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.

