Ravenshaw student cries ragging, VC calls for anti-ragging committee meeting

Cuttack: A Plus III 1st Year student of Ravenshaw University has lodged a complaint near the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity after being ragged by a senior student here.

The purported incident happened here when the first-year undergraduate student along with his friends was celebrating the birthday of his batchmate in the hostel premise. However, amidst the celebrations students of 2nd and 3rd year disrupted them and initiated a verbal duel.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he was assaulted by a group of seniors who also thrashed him.

Acting on the complaint received from the student, the Vice-Chancellor has called for a meeting of the university’s anti-ragging committee.

The varsity’s anti-ragging committee will soon initiate an inquiry and is expected to submit its report after the meeting, sources said.

Also Read: Plus II 1st yr boy thrashed in Sambalpur residential school; SP orders probe