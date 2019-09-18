Ravenshaw student cries ragging, VC calls for anti-ragging committee meeting

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Ravenshaw student ragging
1

Cuttack: A Plus III 1st Year student of Ravenshaw University has lodged a complaint near the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity after being ragged by a senior student here.

The purported incident happened here when the first-year undergraduate student along with his friends was celebrating the birthday of his batchmate in the hostel premise. However, amidst the celebrations students of 2nd and 3rd year disrupted them and initiated a verbal duel.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he was assaulted by a group of seniors who also thrashed him.

Related Posts

Three new Learning Licence centres opened in Bhubaneswar

12-hour Cuttack bandh over multiple demands

Bhubaneswar court sentences man to life imprisonment for…

Acting on the complaint received from the student, the Vice-Chancellor has called for a meeting of the university’s anti-ragging committee.

The varsity’s anti-ragging committee will soon initiate an inquiry and is expected to submit its report after the meeting, sources said.

Also Read: Plus II 1st yr boy thrashed in Sambalpur residential school; SP orders probe

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Three new Learning Licence centres opened in Bhubaneswar

12-hour Cuttack bandh over multiple demands

Bhubaneswar court sentences man to life imprisonment for…

1 of 851