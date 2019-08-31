Ration Card-Aadhaar linking deadline extended by 15 days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has extended the deadline for linking ration card with Aadhaar number by 15 days, informed State Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain here today.

According to reports, the deadline to link Aadhaar card to ration card under the One Nation One Ration initiative has been extended to September 15. Earlier, the deadline was August 31.

“Beneficiaries have been allowed to link their ration cards with Aadhaar number till September 15. No one will be deprived of the Food Security benefits. The genuine beneficiaries will be given away the benefits anyhow.” Minister Swain said.

“The beneficiaries who are coming under the Food Security Act will have to available an Aadhaar linkage. Linking Aadhaar to ration card has been made mandatory to check corruption and pilfering of foodgrains,” Swain added.

The minister’s statement came as a relief for the beneficiaries as today was the last date of linking Aadhaar card with the ration card.