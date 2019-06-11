Rath yatra telecast rights bidding plan dropped: SJTA

Puri: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to drop the Rath yatra telecast bidding plan and has allowed all the television channels to broadcast the annual car festival beginning July 4 this year.

This was informed by SJTA chief Pradipta Mohapatra on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after a meeting, SJTA chief said all channels are free to do the live telecast of the festival as usual.

The bidding process was to be launched to raise funds for Temple. The temple management today decided to grant telecast rights to all channels, but with some conditions, SJTA chief further added.

The television channels earn a significant amount as revenue from advertisers during the month-long festival. But, the temple do not earn anything from it.

Therefore, the administration has decided to levy a fee from the broadcasters if they telecast the Rath yatra with commercial advertisements in between the programme. However, there would be no fee for those who telecast it without any advertisements, temple sources said.