Rath Yatra: Security reinforcement, temporary camera installation on focus

Puri: With just 38 days left for the world famous Rath Yatra of Holy Trinity in Puri, the Odisha Police has started preparations for security arrangements for smooth conduct of the mega car festival.

A preparatory meeting for Rath Yatra was held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma at the camp office in Bhubaneswar. Present among others were Special DG Intelligence, IG Law & Order and Commissioner of Police.

Talking to media persons, soon after the meeting, DGP RP Sharma said, “Security arrangements will be reinforced in Puri this year. Due to widespread damage to CCTVs during the devastating Cyclone FANI, temporary cameras will be installed to check untoward incidents.”

Informing about the security measures, the Odisha DGP said that adequate security forces will be deployed for the safety of railway passengers in order to maintain law & order during the Rath Yatra. The entire security will be monitored from a control room, he added.

A coordination meeting regarding the security arrangements during Rath Yatra will be conducted with the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Coast Guard soon, Sharma further informed.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be held on July 4 this year.