Rath Yatra: Naveen visits Puri for Holy Trinity’s darshan

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited Puri to have a glimpse of the Holy Trinity on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

The Odisha CM reached the Pilgrim town’s ‘Bada Danda’ amidst a tight security cordon and was welcomed to the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration where he unveiled some books and distributed water to devotees.

Besides Patnaik, many other politicians also thronged to Puri to have darshan of the deities set for the annual sojourn.

Earlier on June 29, the Odisha Chief Minister reviewed the Rath Yatra’s preparedness meeting and urged both the public and temple sevayats (servitors) for proper cooperation during the grand event in order to make it a success.