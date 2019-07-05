Rath Yatra celebrated with religious fervour in Twin city

Bhubaneswar: The auspicious Rath Yatra was celebrated with joy and religious fervour across the state including the Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) temple at Nayapalli emerged as the major crowd puller during the festival. The temple celebrated the festival in a big way as the three chariots of the deities were pulled by the devotees from the temple front to Mausima Temple at Unit 8.

Rath Yatras were organised at Patiagarh, VSS Nagar, Old Town, Jagamara, and Utkal University campus, where devotees turned up for the festival braving the rain.

Braving sultry climate, thousands of devotees also observed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at several places of the Millennium city, Cuttack.

The Rath Yatra at the Chandni Chowk Jagannath temple and Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai drew a large number of devotees, where the pulling of chariots of the three deities was performed as per schedule.

The festival passed off peacefully across the city where elaborate traffic arrangements were made to ensure a smooth Yatra.