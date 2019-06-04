Rath Yatra 2019: Know details of duty distribution among senior cops

Bhubaneswar: The Annual Rath Yatra (car festival) of Lord Jagannath in Puri will be held on July 4 this year and lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate the pilgrim town on the occasion.

Other important festive days associated with Car festival are Devasnana Purnima (June 17), Netro Utsav & Naba Jauban Darshan (July 2), Sri GundichaYatra (Ratha Yatra) (July 4), Navami Sandhya Darshan (July 11), Bahuda Yatra (July 12), Suna Besha (July 13) and Niladri Bije (July 15).

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the annual festival, tight security arrangements will be put in place and a large number of police personnel will be deployed.

Detailed duty distribution among the officers and men who have been mobilized for this duty will be issued by the S.P., Puri in consultation with IG of Police, CR, Cuttack. The following Senior Police Officers shall supervise the arrangements as mentioned below:-

RAILWAYS POLICE ARRANGEMENT:

Pranabindu Acharya, IPS, Addl. DG of Police, Railways and Coastal Security, Odisha, Bhubaneswar will supervise the arrangements of Railways Police for the festival. He will be assisted by SRP, Cuttack in addition to the other officers provided for this duty.

GENERAL POLICE ARRANGEMENT:

Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, Addl. DG of Police(L&O) Odisha, Cuttack will remain in overall charge of the Police arrangement during the Rath Yatra at Puri. He will be assisted by Sri S.K. Priyadarshi, IPS, IG of Police, CR, Cuttack and Sri U.S. Das, IPS, Supdt. of Police, Puri.

SECURITY AND SPECIAL BRANCH ARRANGEMENT:

R.K. Sharma, IPS, IG, Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar will supervise the Security and Special Branch arrangements.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENT:

Amitabh Thakur, IPS, IG of Police, SAP, Odisha, Bhubaneswar will supervise the traffic arrangements for the Car Festival, Return Car Festival, Sunabesha and other important festival during this period. He will be assisted by Shri Madkar Sandeep Sampat, SP, CID CB, Cuttack and Shri Rahul PR, IPS, Supdt. of Police, STF, Bhubaneswar.

ARRANGEMENT AT THE TEMPLE:

S.K. Priyadarshi, IPS, IG of Police, CR, Cuttack will supervise of Police arrangements inside the temple including liasoning with Temple Administration and Sebayat Niyoga for smooth conduct of festival (from Nabajauban Darshan till Niladri Bije) in addition to the duties mentioned in Para-II.

CROWD MANAGEMENT SUPERVISION:

Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, IPS, IG of Police(Headquarters), Odisha, Cuttack will supervise the arrangements of the crowd control management during RathaYatra, Sandhya Darshan, Return Car Festival and Sunabesha being assisted by Shri Vivekananda Sharma, AIG Hqrs Odisha, Cuttack.

CORDON ARRANGEMENT & SUPERVISION:

Arun Bothra, IPS, IG of Police CID CB, Odisha, Cuttack will supervise the arrangements & crowd control within and adjacent to the cordons around the three chariots during Gundicha, dragging of Rath, Bahuda and Sunabesha.

COMMUNICATION ARRANGEMENT:

B.N.Das, OPS-I, Supdt. Of Police, Signals, Odisha, Cuttack will supervise the communication arrangement being made for the duty. He will ensure adequate mobilization of equipment and manpower as per requirement of the S.P., Puri (including traffic and security duties and SRP Cuttack.

VIP SECURITY:

RK Sahoo, OAPS, Commdt., 6th IR Bn., Khurdha will supervise the arrangements made for movement of VIPs and Co-ordinate the arrangements of the VIP with Units at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during Car Festival.

CAMP COMMANDANT:

BK Nanda, OAPS-I, Commdt., BTI Burla, will function as the Camp Commandant. He will ensure timely reporting of the force and officers during the festival in addition to ensure proper arrangement for their stay hygiene, discipline and welfare etc. in consultation with the S.P. Puri.

CONTROL ROOM:

AC Pahi, OPS(I), Addl. SP Cuttack will remain in-charge of the Control Room during Ratha Yatra at Town PS Puri.

S.P., Puri will make the police arrangements in consultation with respective supervisory officers.