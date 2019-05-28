Rasol IIC caught on graft charges

Dhenkanal: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught Rasol IIC while receiving gratification of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a crusher unit.

The accused cop, identified as Santosh Pradhan, is currently posted as the inspector-in-charge of Rasol police station.

According to sources, one Ashutosh Mohanty had established a crusher unit at Karanda village under Odapada block in Dhenkanal district. Rasol IIC Pradhan was allegedly extracting Rs.50,000 from Mohanty every month to let the unit run.

Mohanty knocked the doors of the Vigilance after the police official demanded Rs 50,000 more this month, sources added.

Following the complaint from the crusher unit owner, Cuttack Vigilance personnel laid a trap and caught IIC Pradhan red-handed while receiving gratification of Rs 50,000 from Mohanty.

The vigilance sleuths seized the tainted money from the possession of the accused IIC and subsequently arrested him. Besides, a search was also conducted at his government quarter.