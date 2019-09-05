Rashid Khan becomes youngest Test captain ever in cricket history

New Delhi: Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan scripted history by becoming the youngest ever Test captain on Thursday playing against Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Rashid Khan broke the 15-year-old record by becoming the youngest Test captain. Previously, former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu was holding this record for more than last 15 years.

Rashid Khan (20) is leading his side as he’s given the captaincy after team’s poor show in the World Cup 2019. While on the other side, Bangladesh is being led by Shakib Al Hasan.

Third in the list is Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was 21 years and 77 days old when he led India against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1962.

Notably, Afghanistan is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship as only the top nine full member nations are competing in a total of 71 Tests across 27 bilateral series over two years.

Youngest Test captains in the world