Rare Protests Against Egypt’s Leader Erupt, shouts of ‘Leave Sisi’ echoes

Cairo: Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched in cities across Egypt on Friday, demanding the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Security forces moved to disperse the small and scattered crowds in Cairo late on Friday using tear gas but many young people stayed on the streets in the centre of the capital, reports claimed.

Small protests were also held in Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, Suez on the Red Sea as well as the Nile Delta textile town of Mahalla el-Kubra, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Cairo, according to residents and videos posted online.

The demonstrations came after self-exiled Egyptian businessman and actor Mohamed Ali accused President el-Sisi of corruption and called on people to take to the streets and demand the leader is removed. El-Sisi has dismissed the allegations as “lies”.

“If el-Sisi does not announce his resignation by Thursday, then the Egyptian people will come out to the squares on Friday in protest,” Ali said in a video posted on Tuesday.

Protests have become very rare in Egypt following a broad crackdown on dissent under Sisi, who took power after the overthrow of the former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.