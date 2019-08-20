Rare Ornate Flying Snake Rescued Near Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Forest department officials on Tuesday arrested a man from near Bhubaneswar railway station and seized a smuggling a rare ornate flying snake from him.

According to sources, locals spotted the accused smuggler with a 2-feet long snake near the railway station and immediately alerted the cops about the same.

On being intimated, a police team along with Mancheswar forest range officials reached the spot and apprehended the person.

Upon interrogation, it was known that the serpent from the rare species was smuggled into the city from Asansol area of West Bengal.

While the accused man has been taken into police custody, the reptile has been handed over to the forest department.

Notably, this species of snakes are not abundantly found in India. Ornate flying snakes are mildly venomous. The serpent, that is rarely found in some parts of North Bengal, they are believed to be used in snake charming work.